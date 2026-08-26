Maverick Job Fair
Maverick Job Fair
Join Colorado Mesa University’s Alumni and Career Services for a high-energy hiring event designed to connect students with local business employers and on-campus departments offering part-time jobs and internship experiences. Connect with motivated CMU students seeking employment while in school.
Employers from all industries are invited to join us on campus to connect with students prepared to support themselves through meaningful employment. All CMU campus department representatives are also invited to showcase on-campus employment opportunities.
Colorado Mesa University
150
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026
Colorado Mesa University
3040 Mesa AveGrand Junction, Colorado 81501
9208580225
alumni@coloradomesa.edu