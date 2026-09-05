Rooted and Rising Women's Retreat

Rooted and Rising is an intimate retreat for women ready to pause, listen deeply and reconnect with the woman they are becoming and meant to be.

Event is complete immersion into yourself, internal spirit, confidence and strength building. To become the woman you are destined to be.

Includes nourishing food, peaceful presence, contemplation, mindful breathing, forest bathing, expressive art and equestrian somatic therapy.

5 star lodging on a ranch in the beautiful ranch house is also included in the cost of the retreat.