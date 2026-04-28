Are you craving deeper, more restorative rest?

The Sleep Deep Retreat is designed to support your body and mind in slowing down and preparing for better sleep. This afternoon experience focuses on practical tools and calming therapies that help regulate your nervous system to create a more effective nighttime routine.

We’ll start with larger group sessions in stretching, breathwork, and nighttime skincare to give you the simple, accessible practices you can carry into your daily life. From there, you’ll rotate through breakout sessions that offer support for relaxation and recovery. These include information about our Migun and Ceragem massage bed sessions, essential oil therapy with Nina Worley, breathwork practice with Katie Snyder, an Eminence Organics nighttime skincare sample bar, and BEMER circulation restoration therapy demonstrations.

Each session is designed to help reduce tension, improve circulation, and support the body’s natural inclination to restore itself. You can move through the space at your own pace and focus on what feels most helpful for you.

We’ll close the evening with a sound healing session to help settle the body before you head home. As part of the retreat, you’ll also receive a $60 Relax & Rejuvenate Package to use another day, which includes access to the Ceragem Bed, Infrared Sauna, and Salt Room, so you can tap back in when your routine needs a reset.