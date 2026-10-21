Spoonies
Spoonies
Spoonies is a chronic illness support group. A monthly gathering for those navigating chronic pain, neurological or physical conditions and the grief, isolation, and advocacy that come with it.
Find friendship, shared wisdom, trusted medical resources, and practical tools for self-advocacy.
Caregivers welcome. Wheelchair accessible. Zoom option for homebound folks.
The Hearth
$0-20
12:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Learning Council
alicia@thelearningcouncil.org