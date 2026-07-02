Stop Settling, Start Shining
Stop Settling, Start Shining
In this workshop you'll discover how to:
• Break free from limiting beliefs that keep you stuck.
• Recognize your inner brilliance and trust your intuition.
• Make empowered decisions aligned with your authentic self.
• Create lasting change using practical spiritual and mindset tools.
• Leave with a personal action plan you can begin immediately
The Learning Council
$10-30
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Learning Council
alicia@thelearningcouncil.org
The Learning Council
138 Grand AvenuePaonia, Colorado 81428
none
alicia@thelearningcouncil.org