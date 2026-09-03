The Sherbino Presents: “Out There, a National Park Story” film celebrating the National Park Service’s 110th birthday

September 16 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Doors: 6:00 PM || Film: 6:30 PM || Tickets: $10 in advance || $12 at the door

Setting: Seated at The Sherbino

What does real, large-scale ecosystem restoration look like?

In the centennial year of the U.S. National Park Service, a young filmmaker and his childhood friend set off on a 10,000-mile journey through America’s national parks, leaving home with little more than a camera and a desire to understand what connects people to these wild places. What begins as a summer road trip becomes a seven-year odyssey, capturing untold stories of those who protect, visit, and find healing in the parks.

Through intimate interviews, breathtaking cinematography, and a profound original music score, Out There uncovers a deeply human portrait of the parks – revealing them as places of reflection, resilience, and connection across generations and cultures.

A stunning visual tribute and grassroots love letter, Out There reimagines what it means to find belonging in the natural world, and the power of public lands to bring us back to ourselves.