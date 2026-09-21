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The Sherbino Presents: “Thinking Like Water”, a DIY look at watershed restoration

The Sherbino Presents: “Thinking Like Water”, a DIY look at watershed restoration

September 29 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Doors: 6:00 PM || Film: 6:30 PM || Tickets: $10 in advance
Setting: Seated at The Sherbino
Doors: 6:00
Film: 6:30 followed by a panel discussion with -
- Amanda Clements, Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership – Board Chair; Ecology background and 20 years with BLM
- Tanner Banks, Trout Unlimited – Restoration Program Manager
- Fred Phillips, Fred Phillips Consulting – Landscape Architect, Plans-Designs-Implements wetland, habitat and stream restoration projects
- Renea Roberts, Filmmaker/Moderator

Part biography, part how-to, “Water Wizard” Bill Zeedyk and his allies illustrate a proven toolbox of simple low-tech, low-cost methods to restore degraded lands. They work with Nature, rather than against her, to gird against the extremes of drought and flood while fostering climate resiliency. We’ll be screening: Episode 1: “Willing to Try Things”

Today, “water wizard” Bill Zeedyk is a legend in the ecological restoration community. But when he began this work over 25 years ago, after retiring from the U.S. Forest Service, his ideas were considered almost heretical.

Building on the work of Luna Leopold (son of famed conservationist Aldo Leopold), the river guru Dave Rosgen, and influenced by indigenous practices of tribes in NM and AZ, Zeedyk coaxes straightened streams back on their natural meandering course, lifts the creek, raises the water table and recreates lost habitats. All while using simple restoration techniques he designed or innovated upon.

The Sherbino Theater
$10
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Sherbino
9703180892
info@sherbino.org
https://sherbino.org/
The Sherbino Theater
604 &amp; 610 Clinton Street
Ridgway, Colorado 81432
970.318.0892
info@sherbino.org
https://sherbino.org/