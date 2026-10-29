"The Uncompahgre Project and the Impacts of Drought"
"The Uncompahgre Project and the Impacts of Drought"
In the midst of a record-setting drought, the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association (UVWUA) looks for creative innovations and improved forecasting to adapt to variable hydrology here on the Western Slope.
General Manager Steve Pope presents the challenges in delivering water to some 84,000 acres in Montrose and Delta counties.
Colorado Mesa University - Montrose Campus - Cascade Hall
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Colorado Mesa University Montrose Campus Lecture Series
970-249-7009
montrosecampus@coloradomesa.edu
Colorado Mesa University - Montrose Campus - Cascade Hall
S. 3rd and Cascade Ave.Montrose, Colorado 81401
970-249-7009
rhondaclaridge@hotmail.com