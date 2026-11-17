Join Katja Grace for a slideshow presentation of traditional hand weavers from indigenous villages in the Ecuadorian Andes and the Guatemalan highlands. Fair trade textiles will be available for suggested donation.

NOTE: There are two showings:

Paonia Senior Center on Wednesday, December 2nd from 2-4 PM

KVNF Community Room on Tuesday, December 8th from 4-6 PM

Katja will also present Village to Village 2: A Woman's Journey Across the Decades as a slideshow presentation of traditional, indigenous artisans from the Andean highlands of Peru and the Kuna Yala islands of Panama at KVNF Community Room on Thursday, December 10th from 4-6 PM

Direct questions to Katja Grace at #707-234-0732