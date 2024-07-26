© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Farm Friday: Peaches and more at Palisade Farmers Market

By Lisa Young
Published July 26, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Palisade Farmers Market 2024
Palisade Farmers Market 2024
Lisa Young / KVNF
Seraphina Hunter, Market Director
Seraphina Hunter, Market Director
Lisa Young / KVNF
Cheryl Young and Karen Bishop at Bella Botte
Cheryl Young (far right) and Karen Bishop (middle) at Bella Bolettino Farm's booth
Lisa Young / KVNF
It's Peach Season - Bella Bolettino Farms
It's Peach Season - Bella Bolettino Farms
Lisa Young / KVNF
(l-r) Drew Harding and Preston James - Harding Homegrown
(l-r) Drew Harding and Preston James - Harding Homegrown
Lisa Young / KVNF
Eager shoppers check out the produce at Harding Homegrown's stand
Eager shoppers check out the produce at Harding Homegrown's stand
Lisa Young / KVNF
Dawn Adams and husband Brian - Grand Junction Farmstead
Dawn Adams and husband Brian - Grand Junction Farmstead
Lisa Young / KVNF
Long time Palisade farmer Richard Skaer (left) shares a moment with KVNF's Senior Reporter Lisa Young
Long time Palisade farmer Richard Skaer (left) shares a moment with KVNF's Senior Reporter Lisa Young
Kimela Schlup / KVNF
Witch Head Farm - booth at Palisade Farmers Market
Witch Head Farm - booth at Palisade Farmers Market
Lisa Young / KVNF
Palisade Farmers Market in the shadow of the BookCliffs
Palisade Farmers Market in the shadow of the BookCliffs
Lisa Young / KVNF

On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we take you to the award winning Palisade Farmers Market. The market runs from 9 AM to 1 PM every Sunday.

Seraphina Hunter, Market Director, says the town of Palisade decided several years ago to run the market on Sundays to avoid competing with other regional markets.

Thee market located at Main Street and 3rd provides easy walking to numerous vendors and local shops. The popular market draws anywhere from fifteen hundred to four thousand visitors on any given Sunday.

Fresh produce at Farmers Market changes on a weekly basis, and it’s no different at the Palisade Market. The hot ticket item right now is locally grown Palisade Peaches.

Cheryl Young runs the Bella Bolettino Organic Farm Stand. Fruit from the six acre farm just east of Palisade is USDA Certified Organic. Young says most peach growers start the season marketing Freestones and Redhaven peaches.

Moving from sweet to savory, we visit two vendors who’s fresh produce is off the charts. Drew Harding and Dawn Adams each run their perspective stands on opposite sides of the street.

This Sunday, eager shoppers lined up at both stands asking questions, looking for the best produce and making happy purchases.

Drew Harding owns and operates Harding Homegrown a regenerative farm in Palisade. Standing across the street is Dawn Adams at Grand Junction Farmstead stand. She and her husband Brian own a very productive acre and a half regenerative farm. Adams says through the local market and CSA’s their farm feeds 600 to 700 persons per week.

It’s not just locals who appreciate the Palisade Market, Adam was traveling through the area and decided to go shopping.

Long time Palisade farmer Richard Skaer operates Z's Orchards. Skaer is one of the original founders of the Palisade Market and began growing and promoting the now famous Palisade Peaches in 1973.

The popular market, now in its 19th year, has won nation, state and local awards. The market will continue every Sunday until early October.
Lisa Young
Lisa Young

Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a "Colorado native after six years of age." Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
