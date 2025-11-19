-
Farm and ranch technology expo aims to educate and celebrate agriculture
Delta farmer harvests the first commercially grown black eyed peas crop on the Western Slope
Arbol Farmers Market returns for its fifth season
This past winter was a busy time for ag producers
KVNF's Brody Wilson visited the Wrich Ranch near Crawford to talk about the ranch's unique practices.
On today’s Farm Friday a delegation of three Republican Congressional members held a listening session in Delta County on Wednesday. Leading the delegation was Texas Congressman Pete Sessions who serves as Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.
On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we take you to the award winning Palisade Farmers Market. The market runs from 9 AM to 1 PM every Sunday.
On today’s KVNF Farm Friday feature, we hear from Libby Christensen, Statewide Food and Ag Specialist Colorado State University Office of Engagement and Extension, on the recent shortfall in funding for the Health School Meals for All program that’s affecting students, school food service workers and Colorado Ag Producers.
The upcoming extension to the nation’s Farm Bill is drawing the attention of ag producers around the state. On today’s KVNF Farm Friday, Brad Haynes, who farms in Northeastern Colorado, shares his thoughts on the bill.
On today’s Farm Friday we continue our conversation on mental health wellness for Colorado farmers, ranchers and ag producers. Chad Reznicek (REz-ne-check) is the Behavioral Health State Specialist for the Colorado AgrAbility Project under Colorado State University Office of Engagement and Extension.