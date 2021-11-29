Affordable Housing Reporting Collaboration

© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
    KVNF Regional Newscast: December 3, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    The transition to clean energy could get assistance from federal legislation. As Kate Redmond reports, Colorado activists are grappling with what that could look like. Plus, Fort Lewis College in Durango has seen one of the largest increases in their freshman class in years. It's putting a strain on student housing at a time when the college also faces a shortage of workforce housing. KSUT’s Sarah Flower reports for our Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration on affordable housing.
    KVNF Regional Newscast: December 2, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    For our next story in our Rocky Mountain Community Radio reporting collaboration on affordable housing, KSJD’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi reports on how the only shelter in Montezuma County for people experiencing homelessness fits into the complicated housing crisis in southwest Colorado.
    KVNF Regional Newscast: December 1, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    When the town of Crested Butte declared a housing emergency last summer, it opened the door to unique solutions. The first was to purchase a bed and breakfast to convert into housing for seasonal workers. Converting hotels to housing isn’t new, but it’s a growing trend in mountain communities. The next story in Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s reporting collaboration on affordable housing, funded by the Solutions Journalism Network is from reporter Stephanie Maltarich.
    KVNF Regional Newscast: November 30, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    Chronically homeless people make up about 20 percent of the unhoused population. Many approaches to homelessness restrict access to services based on so-called self-improvement criteria. But some service providers are attempting to shift the narrative by offering housing first. KGNU's Alexis Kenyon reports from Boulder for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio coalition.
    KVNF Regional Newscast: November 29, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    Paonia held a public hearing on the 2022 draft budget and is now moving closer to completion. Plus, Durango is hoping to ease its housing crunch by purchasing a hotel and converting it into apartment units. If successful, it would be the city's largest affordable housing project ever.
    KVNF Regional Newscast: November 24, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    Denver Health CEO: System 'on the brink of collapse'Public health leaders send letter to Governor requesting new mask mandateWestern Slope Food Bank of…
    KVNF Regional Newscast: November 23, 2021
    Kate Redmond
    ,
    Front Range counties enact new indoor mask mandatesDelta County reports 95 percent of COVID dead were unvaccinatedColorado Tourism Office helping 10…
    KVNF Regional Newscast: November 18, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    Lauren Boebert makes inflammatory comments on House floor as Paul Gosar is censured for posting a video of himself killing Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAG Phil…
    KVNF Regional Newscast: November 16, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    High Country News reports the National Park Service buried an internal study showing harassmentDMEA investigating targeted effort to access data on its…
    KVNF Regional Newscast: November 15, 2021
    Kate Redmond
    ,
    Montrose Regional Health a COVID outbreak siteCDPHE requires vaccination to attend large unseated indoor events in six metro countiesKate Redmond reports…
