Montrose High School changing mascot from Indians to Red Hawks, Centennial Middle School changing from Braves to Bears

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Gavin Dahl
Published January 26, 2022 at 8:29 AM MST
IMG-2242.jpg

Montrose County School District officially selected new mascots for Montrose High and Centennial Middle School at a special session of the school board Tuesday night. The district estimates nearly a million dollars in costs to complete the process, driven by a new state law outlawing derogatory mascots.

