State considering higher guaranteed dollar amounts to budget for orphaned wells cleanup

This week on Local Motion, we listen to the audio version of a documentary that played a variety of film festivals over the past year before premiering on Rocky Mountain PBS last weekend. KVNF freelance reporter and Western Colorado University professor Chad Reich is a multimedia producer who runs Laccolith Media. His film is called “A Monolithic Folly: Fracking Colorado’s North Fork Valley.” It chronicles those who will be adversely affected by fracking on land above Paonia and Hotchkiss.

