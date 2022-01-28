State considering higher guaranteed dollar amounts to budget for orphaned wells cleanup

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is determining whether companies need to commit more money upfront. Financial assurance, commonly known as a bond, guarantees the state can afford to clean up a well site if a company goes bankrupt or walks away. KVNF’s Chad Reich reports for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration on fossil fuel transitions.
This week on Local Motion, we listen to the audio version of a documentary that played a variety of film festivals over the past year before premiering on Rocky Mountain PBS last weekend. KVNF freelance reporter and Western Colorado University professor Chad Reich is a multimedia producer who runs Laccolith Media. His film is called “A Monolithic Folly: Fracking Colorado’s North Fork Valley.” It chronicles those who will be adversely affected by fracking on land above Paonia and Hotchkiss.