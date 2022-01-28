© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
NEWS

State considering higher guaranteed dollar amounts to budget for orphaned wells cleanup

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Chad Reich
Published January 28, 2022 at 11:48 AM MST
2021-0723-NorthForkRig.jpg
Chad Reich
/
KVNF
A drill rig sits on private land in the headwaters of the North Fork of the Gunnison River on July 23, 2021.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is determining whether companies need to commit more money upfront. Financial assurance, commonly known as a bond, guarantees the state can afford to clean up a well site if a company goes bankrupt or walks away. KVNF’s Chad Reich reports for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration on fossil fuel transitions.

Chad Reich
News Director for RMCR partner station KBUT in Crested Butte.
See stories by Chad Reich
