NEWS

Boebert supporters threaten restaurants for hosting campaign stops by Democratic candidate

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Gavin Dahl
Published May 10, 2022 at 8:16 AM MDT
Supporters pose for a photo with candidate Adam Frisch at Trinidad Smokehouse on May 6, 2022.

Adam Frisch is one of three Democrats on the June primary ballot for the Third Congressional District hoping to challenge Republican Lauren Boebert in the November election. Over the weekend he kicked off his Beat Boebert BBQ Tour with stops at nearly a dozen restaurants from Pueblo to Grand Junction. Unfortunately, tensions arose at a variety of stops with a law enforcement response necessary in Trinidad and visits in Pueblo, Montrose, and Grand Junction were moved after restaurants allegedly received threats from Boebert supporters. Sarah Shook is campaign manager for candidate Adam Frisch.

NEWS CD3Third Congressional DistrictAdam FrischLauren Boebert2022 Election
Gavin Dahl
