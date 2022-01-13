© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 13, 2022

Published January 13, 2022 at 1:17 PM MST
Little library lover small.JPG
Delta County Libraries
  • Delta County's COVID cases are on the rise
  • Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is still in the headlines
  • KVNF's Gavin Dahl speaks to Tracy Ihnot of Delta County Libraries about library use numbers from 2021

Tags

KVNF Regional NewscastTracy IhnotDelta County LibrariesTina PetersMesa County ClerkDelta CountyCOVID-19
Stay Connected
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
See stories by Kate Redmond
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl