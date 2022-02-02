KVNF Regional Newscast: February 2, 2022

Delta County School District reports 85 COVID cases for week ending January 28th, now out of take-home test kits
City of Delta seeks feedback on downtown demonstration project
COGCC nearing agreement on fourth draft of updated financial assurance rules for abandoned oil and gas wells
Kate Redmond recaps John Hickenlooper's event with the Colorado Sun on Monday, reflecting on serving his first year in the U.S. Senate
KGNU's Shannon Young reports on an hours-long standoff in Boulder on Tuesday, leading to the evacuation of the elementary school, as officers responded to 'credible threats' from a man who sent out a violent manifesto