© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 2, 2022

Published February 2, 2022 at 7:48 AM MST
Feb1PressConference-KGNU.jpeg
Alexis Kenyon
/
KGNU
Law enforcement officials address the media in Boulder on February 1, 2022.
  • Delta County School District reports 85 COVID cases for week ending January 28th, now out of take-home test kits
  • City of Delta seeks feedback on downtown demonstration project
  • COGCC nearing agreement on fourth draft of updated financial assurance rules for abandoned oil and gas wells
  • Kate Redmond recaps John Hickenlooper's event with the Colorado Sun on Monday, reflecting on serving his first year in the U.S. Senate
  • KGNU's Shannon Young reports on an hours-long standoff in Boulder on Tuesday, leading to the evacuation of the elementary school, as officers responded to 'credible threats' from a man who sent out a violent manifesto

Tags

KVNF Regional NewscastDelta County School Districtkurt clayDeltaCOVID-19COGCCOil & GasJohn HickenlooperColorado SunKGNURMCRShannon YoungEmergency ManagementBoulder
Stay Connected