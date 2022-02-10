KVNF Regional Newscast: February 10, 2022

Camp V in the town of Naturita has received a $2 million dollar grant from the Colorado Creative Industries. These Revitilization grants support projects that combine creative industry workforce housing, commercial and performance, or community gathering spaces, child care centers, and retail partnerships for economic recovery.
Gavin Dahl speaks to Meg Franko, who authored a report in partnership with the Bell Policy Center in Denver called“Quality Child Care in Colorado: A Cost Study.” It is a new research series illuminating the challenges and opportunities in one particularly dire area of critical infrastructure.
KGNU’s Rossana Longo-Better reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio on an effort to provide access to solar energy for mobile home residents. The City of Boulder came up with a unique solution: a Solar Garden.