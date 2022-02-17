Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF Regional Newscast: February 17, 2022
Published February 17, 2022 at 8:12 AM MST
- Telluride Foundation to embark on construction of new Pinion Park affordable housing project in Norwood
- Colorado Outdoors announces plans for new medical center, early childhood center, and Trattoria di Sofia relocation
- Delta Republican state rep Matt Soper is co-sponsoring a bill to update the state's felony sexual assault law to include the word consent
- Kate Redmond reports Delta County might add a semi truck to its vehicle fleet to haul dumpsters
- For our Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration on fossil fuel transitions, KBUT's Christopher Biddle reports on controversial purchase of a Tesla by Crested Butte law enforcement