© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 17, 2022

Published February 17, 2022 at 8:12 AM MST
tesla-CB.jpeg
Christopher Biddle
/
KBUT
  • Telluride Foundation to embark on construction of new Pinion Park affordable housing project in Norwood
  • Colorado Outdoors announces plans for new medical center, early childhood center, and Trattoria di Sofia relocation
  • Delta Republican state rep Matt Soper is co-sponsoring a bill to update the state's felony sexual assault law to include the word consent
  • Kate Redmond reports Delta County might add a semi truck to its vehicle fleet to haul dumpsters
  • For our Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration on fossil fuel transitions, KBUT's Christopher Biddle reports on controversial purchase of a Tesla by Crested Butte law enforcement

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast affordable housingTelluride FoundationNorwoodColorado OutdoorsMontroseMatt Soper2022 Legislative SessionSexual AssaultDelta County CommissionersCrested ButteRMCRRocky Mountain Community Radio CoalitionFossil Fuel Reporting CollaborationChristopher Biddle
Stay Connected