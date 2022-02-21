Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF Regional Newscast: February 21, 2022
Published February 21, 2022 at 8:00 AM MST
- Town of Cedaredge election features two candidates for mayor, six candidates for four trustee seats
- Town of Orchard City is canceling its election because three candidates are running for three seats
- Town of Paonia will hold an election with four candidates for four seats so voters can determine who gets 4-year terms, and who gets 2-year terms
- Kate Redmond reports DCCR is suing Delta County for failing to turn over records requests under CORA
- Gov. Jared Polis speaks to Gavin Dahl about his re-election campaign