kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 17, 2022

Published March 17, 2022 at 8:14 AM MDT
DanChehayl.png
Gavin Dahl
/
KVNF
Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership sustainable recreation coordinator Dan Chehayl talks with KVNF via Zoom on March 14, 2022.
  • 17 Republican lawmakers including Rep. Lauren Boebert filed federal lawsuit Monday claiming CDC mask mandate causes them financial harm
  • CPW making grants available for projects that reduce conflicts with bears
  • Western Colorado Community Foundation marks 25 years of local philanthropy with 16 surprise grants, starting with support for the youth STEM camp at Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center in Cedaredge
  • Paonia Town Trustees plan to announce the opportunity to apply for appointment to complete the term of Tamie Meck who resigned last month
  • Kate Redmond reports the Colorado Navajo Resiliency Project will stop at Big B's Delicious Orchards this Saturday at 3 for a meet and greet
  • Gavin Dahl speaks to Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership sustainable recreation coordinator Dan Chehayl about the 16th annual Fly Fishing Film Tour this Saturday night at the 4-H Center in Ridgway, as well as their river restoration and mine reclamation projects.

Tags

