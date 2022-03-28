© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 28, 2022

Published March 28, 2022 at 8:21 AM MDT
TellurideMinersMascot.jpeg
Telluride School District
The Telluride High School Miners mascot flexes his muscles.
  • Colorado lawmakers reject bill to protect workers who use marijuana off the clock
  • Region 10 and CASA of the 7th Judicial District teaming up to address housing needs with The Village on San Juan
  • Coal production is up in Colorado, led by production growth at the West Elk Mine in the North Fork Valley
  • Kate Redmond reports Paonia Town Trustees appointed a new member & discussed codifying how resignations work
  • KOTO's Julia Caulfield reports Telluride School District is facing claims of lawbreaking and liability for damages for COVID regulations, LGBTQ support, discussions of race, etc.

