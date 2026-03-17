KVNF Regional Newscast: March 17, 2026

Delta County School Boards considers hiring an additional attorney to supplement the district’s existing legal counsel.

The Delta County Independent reports that the proposal was the idea of Board President Beth Suppes, who hopes to bring on an attorney specializing in educational law. Current School Board Attorney David Skarka does not specialize in this area, and Suppes claims that he is on board with the proposal. The district would also continue to receive legal services from the firm Caplan & Earnest under this proposal. School board member Dan Burke expressed concerns that the proposal was intended to bring in Miller Farmer Carlson Law, a controversial firm that was just hired by the Montrose County School District.

San Miguel County Sheriff Dan Covault appointed to the Colorado Cold Case Oversight Task Force.

The Telluride Times reports that the new group will review cold case investigation techniques and provide recommendations to improve practices statewide. Many rural areas do not have adequate resources to devote to years-old crimes, and the task force aims to lessen the strain by distributing labor and strategies. The Colorado House of Representatives selected the 16-member task force that includes the state attorney general, district attorneys, two sheriffs, a forensic pathologist, representatives from a statewide victims’ advocacy organization and representatives of victims’ families.

City of Montrose starts the process of updating land use regulations to allow for future unhoused shelters.

Not only does Montrose currently lack a shelter, but the land use regulations technically make it illegal. The Montrose Daily Press reports that the updates lay out a regulatory framework for approving and permitting such facilities in the future. Council members unanimously approved the changes on first reading.

A Ouray affordable housing project will receive nearly $1.5 million in federal funding

The Ouray County Plainsdealer reports that nonprofit developer Rural Homes’ completed 21 deed-restricted for-purchase units in 2024, as part one of the Waterview Homes affordable housing project. The new federal funds are a big step towards phase two, which will involve building 43 more units. Rural Homes Founder Paul Major told the Plainsdealer that the congressional-directed spending for phase two likely will cover just 10% of the total expected cost of the project. Major also stated that the nonprofit is looking into developing rental units, rather than more for-purchase housing.

Ongoing drought and low snowpack in Colorado could mean an earlier start to wildfire season

Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes reports on what fire managers are monitoring.

Moose populations decline

Each year, wildlife biologists count the region's moose to keep track of population trends. And in recent years, those numbers have shown a sharp decline, a fraction of the number wildlife managers want to see. That's part of why the Wyoming game and Fish Department uses aerial cameras to count the creatures.