KVNF Regional Newscast: March 18, 2026

City of Montrose celebrates the groundbreaking for critical improvements to its existing wastewater treatment plant

This marks a major investment in infrastructure that has protected public health and supported the community for more than four decades. Aging infrastructure and anticipated future nutrient limits under Colorado Regulation 85 prompted the city to act now to make improvements. The roughly $30 million project focuses on modernizing critical treatment systems and enhancing nutrient removal performance within the existing plant.

More than 3,000 workers on strike at the JBS-owned Swift Beef Company plant in Greeley

Union organizers have said that the strike marks the first walkout at a beef slaughterhouse in the U.S. since the 1980s. In early February, 99% of the union voted to authorize the strike, following months of negotiations between union representatives and JBS. Rocky Mountain PBS reports that the strike could drive up beef prices. Last year, the U.S. cattle population hit a 75-year low and beef prices rose 11% to 25%, depending on the cut. JBS is standing by its current offer, stating that it is consistent with the historic national contract reached in 2025 in partnership with UFCW International.

Delta County Commissioners had a full agenda during their latest board meeting including the introduction of the county's new Elections Supervisor.

KVNF Freelancer Lisa Young reports on the board's most recent meeting.

A new documentary captures important conservation efforts being carried out on a 550,000 acre reserve in northeastern New Mexico and southern Colorado

KVNF’s Brody Wilson spoke with filmmaker Ben Clark ahead of the documentary’s western slope premier.