KVNF Regional Newscast: August 25, 2026

Montrose School Board asks Superintendent Dr. Carrie Stephenson to resign

The Montrose County School Board voted unanimously to ask Superintendent Dr. Carrie Stephenson to resign. Stephenson had been placed on paid leave in June, pending the outcome of a third-party investigation into the conduct of former Olathe Elementary Principal Jennifer Hesse, and Dr. Stephenson’s response to employee complaints. The school board heard the outcome of that investigation during a closed-door executive session at a previous meeting.

Montrose confirms three West Nile cases

Montrose County Public Health is warning residents to protect themselves from mosquitos after confirming three West Nile virus cases.

The virus is most commonly spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. In Colorado, most human cases are typically reported in August and September, making continued prevention especially important as mosquito activity continues.

Lisa Gallegos of Montrose County Public health says, “With three confirmed cases in Montrose County, we want residents to be aware that West Nile virus is present in our county and take simple steps to reduce their risk. Using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing, limiting time outdoors when mosquitoes are most active and eliminating standing water around your home can all help prevent mosquito bites.”

Most people infected with West Nile virus do not develop symptoms. About 20 percent of infected people may experience flu-like symptoms, while fewer than one percent develop a serious, potentially life-threatening illness. Adults over age 60 and people with certain medical conditions are at greater risk of serious illness. Anyone experiencing severe symptoms, including severe headache or confusion, should contact a health care provider.

Mosquito bites are not just annoying– they also present a great risk. Montrose County Public Health is also urging residents to protect themselves from mosquitos. Suggestions include using insect repellent when outdoors, limit outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes that can carry West Nile virus are most active, and wear protective clothing that minimizes exposed skin in areas where mosquitoes are active. Clothing can also be treated with an appropriate insect repellent for additional protection.

Indoors, you should drain standing water around your home at least once a week, and install or repair screens on windows and doors to help keep mosquitoes outside.

Results from the Delta County Fair Junior Market Livestock Sale

The 2026 Delta County Fair closed out with another strong year for local 4‑H and FFA exhibitors. Buyers and supporters showed up in force for the Junior Market Livestock Sale on August 8th in Hotchkiss, for KVNF, Lisa Young has the details.

Retired paramedic discusses challenges of running rural EMS system

In remote Lake City, Colorado there is often only one paramedic or advanced EMS provider on call at a given time. The county's ambulance service is primarily staffed by volunteers. Retired paramedic Buffy Witt grew up in Lake City. She started as a volunteer EMT with the local EMS agency right out of high school. Then she decided to make a career out of it. She worked as paramedic in Denver for over two decades before moving back to her hometown in 2020, to be the director of Hinsdale County Emergency Medical Services. She left that position in 2024. As part of our continuing coverage of EMS services on the Western Slope, KVNF's Laura Palmisano spoke with Witt about what it was like being the solo paramedic in Hinsdale County and what goes into running a rural EMS agency.