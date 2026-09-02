KVNF Regional Newscast: September 2, 2026

Tuffy's Corner belongs to CDOT, overnight use banned

Tuffy’s Corner is a spot on the side of US 550, just north of Ouray, that became popular for overnight or extended rest stops for drivers. The Ouray County Sheriff’s office says that many believed it belonged to the US Forest Service. However, after thorough investigation by the county, sheriff, and the Colorado Department of Transportation, it was confirmed to be CDOT property. As a result of this finding, camping or staying overnight is now not allowed. Signs have been installed, and violations are being enforced by county and state law enforcement. The Sheriff’s office says that the ban helps prevent trash dumping, motor vehicle fluids, and human waste from potentially entering our rivers. But drivers are still encouraged to use the scenic spot for short stops and photo ops.

Western Slope print and digital publications win Colorado Press Association awards

Several of our print and digital-based journalism peers in the KVNF listening area won awards from the Colorado Press Association this week. The 2025 Better News Media Contest Awards were announced this week, and among the winners were the Montrose Daily Press, Telluride Times, The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, and the Lake City Silver World Newspaper.

Coloradans will decide whether to dedicate sales taxes from outdoor gear to conservation efforts

Voters will decide in November whether to dedicate state sales taxes collected on outdoor gear to conservation and wildfire prevention grant programs.

The Denver Post reports that, if approved, Proposition 137, would also exempt that sales tax revenue from falling under the state’s spending cap set by the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, the mechanism that determines refunds to taxpayers. Supporters of the measure say it could generate an estimated $175 million annually for programs that improve ecosystems, protect wildlife, mitigate wildfire damage and provide outdoor access.

"Governor for a day" contest gives middle schoolers the opportunity to shadow Gov Polis

What would you do if you were governor of Colorado for a day? Seventh and eighth graders across the state now have a chance to find out. Governor Polis is holding a contest for one student to shadow him for a day at the state Capitol. The winner will sit in on meetings and get a behind-the-scenes look at how the state government works. To enter, students must fill out an online form and submit a 30-second to two-minute video explaining why they want the job. Entries are due September 7th, and the winner will be announced the following week. Luckily, the winner won’t have to worry about re-election. The gig lasts just one day.

Digital IDs accepted at Colorado airports

Coloradans can now use a digital driver’s license to get through airport security. Anyone with a valid Colorado license or state ID can set one up in the myColorado app. TSA accepts the digital license at all Colorado airports where TSA screens passengers, including Denver International Airport (DEN). To use it, travelers scan a QR code and have a live photo taken to confirm their identity and flight information. The mobile license is separate from the Colorado Digital I-D already in the app, but it’s the only one accepted by TSA. Officials say travelers should set it up before heading to the airport and carry a physical ID as a backup.

Hickenlooper suggests a new political party

Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper says he would like to see a new political party called the Agriculture First Party.

That was one of the comments he made on August 27 at a gathering of water providers, local officials and ag producers in southwest Colorado.

For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KSJD's Gail Binkly has more.

Sweitzer Lake State Park gets an expansion and a facelift

Sweitzer Lake State Park is undergoing a massive redevelopment and expansion project that will bring overnight camping back to the park for the first time since 1981. Recent land purchases have allowed the park to triple in size from around 200 acres to 600 acres. For KVNF Lisa Young, spoke with Park Manager Scott Rist on what’s currently happening at the park just south of Delta.