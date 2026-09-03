KVNF Regional Newscast: September 3, 2026

GMUG lifts fire restrictions

Some promising news following a brutal wildfire season – All land managed by the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests are no longer under fire restrictions as of this morning.

GMUG says that recent precipitation and improved fuel moisture levels across the forest have reduced overall fire danger. And while conditions have improved, fire personnel emphasize that wildfire risk is never fully eliminated.

With restrictions lifted, campfires are once again allowed outside developed campgrounds and recreation sites. However, neighboring federal, state and local jurisdictions may still have restrictions in place. Visitors should verify current rules for the specific area they plan to visit before engaging in any activities involving fire or other ignition sources.

Fire managers remind forest visitors to continue practicing safe fire habits, especially in areas with dry vegetation or heavy dead and downed trees. This means never leaving a campfire unattended, using designated fire sites whenever possible, and fully extinguishing campfires until cool to the touch after stirring.

Paonia seats new trustee, hires firm for new town administrator search

The town of Paonia is moving forward from a dramatic series of resignations this year. All seven seats on Paonia's board are full now, after John Everett was appointed on August 25. The Delta County Independent reports that Everett moved to Paonia about two years ago to retire, but said he found himself growing bored. Other residents encouraged him to apply for the seat, saying his skills could be a good match. Everett has experience as a water engineer and licensed attorney, and before the appointment, he held a citizen seat on the Paonia Planning Commission.

The board also announced that it had chosen GMP Consultants as the executive search firm to help them find a permanent administrator, following the exit of Stefan Wynn. Greg Sund is filling in as interim administrator.The DCI reports that the hiring committee recommended the firm because it’s based in Colorado — which will make travel less expensive and allow for more community engagement — and because of its strong focus on public service and project management.

Local playwright Marty Durlin celebrates 200 years of activism with Outspoken

“Outspoken” presents key moments in the lives of women working for change in a variety of fields: environmental activist Judi Bari, anarchist Emma Goldman, suffragist

Lucy Stone, socialist Kate Richards O’Hare and climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The idea grew out of Durlin’s 2012 play, Beautiful Radiant Things, the story of Emma Goldman’s 50th birthday in the Missouri State Penitentiary, where she was imprisoned for speaking against conscription during World War I.

“Progress for women, and for civil and equal rights for all people, has stalled,” said Durlin. “The Equal Rights Amendment has never been passed, and women still earn less than men. We are still fighting for many of the rights they were fighting for one hundred years ago. During the Trump era, particularly, women have had a setback.”

The preview will feature local performers who have worked with Durlin on other projects, including vocal arranger and pianist Pam Petersen, guitarist Eames Petersen and bassist Jeff Reynolds. Actor-singers include Ellen Hutto, Sally Kane, Marian Pierce, Christy Eller, Lenore Cambria and Violett Petersen.

City Manager Bill Bell separates from Montrose after 15 years

In Tuesday night's Montrose City Council meeting there was a major shake-up resolving a tension that had been building for months. City Manager Bill Bell and the council announced a "mutual separation." KVNF's Brody Wilson has the story.

