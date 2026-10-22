KVNF Regional Newscast: October 22, 2026

Pediatric care on the Western Slope does not match demand

A new report finds that seven out of ten children in Colorado live in areas with shortages of pediatric health care providers. And for families in rural Western Colorado, that can mean driving an hour or more just to get a child checked out.

The Colorado Children’s Campaign released the findings Tuesday.

The report says providers across most of the KVNF listening area can meet just 20 percent or less of the local demand for pediatric care.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment calculated the share of demand met based on the number of visits that providers in an area could perform, compared with the number of check-ups children in an area would typically need.

The entirety of Ouray and San Miguel counties rank in the bottom category, with 0-21% share of demand met. The same is true for the more rural parts of Delta and Montrose counties, though the numbers improve significantly in the areas near the cities.

The Denver Post reports that the shortages can make routine check-ups, vaccinations and screenings for developmental delays harder to access.

Dr. Laura Luzietti, executive director of Every Child Pediatrics, told the Post that some families already travel an hour or longer to see a provider because there’s no closer option.

Telehealth can help with some follow-up care, including managing conditions like asthma. But doctors say in-person visits remain important, especially for babies and young children who need physical exams and accurate growth measurements.

Advocates also warn that state budget pressures and potential Medicaid cuts could make access more difficult. Medicaid covers about one-third of Colorado children.

Maya Gould, with the Colorado Children’s Campaign, says where a child lives shouldn’t determine whether they can get medical care.

The report’s findings highlight the challenges facing rural families as Colorado works to ensure children can get the care they need, close to home.

Montrose Regional Health CEO answers questions from Montrose City Council

Montrose Regional Health CEO Jeff Mengenhausen answered questions from City Council about the hospital’s recent layoffs at Tuesday’s regular council meeting . He explained to the council members how insurance companies came to owe the hospital $25 million. He explained that the companies are using AI to tighten arguments against covering treatments for patients.

The use of AI has led to a drastic increase in the number of challenges to claims, which then get sent back to physicians for further clarification.

Mengenhausen says while healthcare companies used to pay within a month or so, it now takes about four to six months before payment arrives.

Mengenhausen also clarified that the issue isn’t just in Montrose, but that Montrose’s growth and the hospital’s subsequent expansion made this issue more pronounced.

Saturday in Montrose: No Kings, Flag Rally, and Powwow

With ballots already out ahead of the November 3rd election, Saturday in Montrose brought a No Kings rally, a Republican flag rally that drove right past it, and a powwow across town. KVNF's Brody Wilson spent the day at all three and found the rallies agreed on more than you might expect.

