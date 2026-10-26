KVNF Regional Newscast: October 26, 2026

Delta County School Board bans transgender students from participating in sports that align with their gender identity

Last week, the Delta County School Board voted unanimously to adopt a policy restricting transgender students from participating in school sports that align with their gender identity.

Board members emphasized that they believe the policy ensures privacy for students in locker rooms and fairness in sports.

All public comment was focused on the policy. Some residents urged the board to adopt the policy, while others argued that the policy unfairly targets a minority group.

It’s not immediately clear if the move was instigated by a particular incident, or if Delta is the latest school district taking a stance on one of the most significant culture war issues this year.

Stay tuned this week for more information on the context of the policy, and its potential consequences.

The West End Basin Clinic’s future depends on the outcome of a ballot question on this year’s election. KVNF’s Brody Wilson brings us the story.

Montrose pastor arrested on suspicion of child sexual abuse

A prominent Montrose pastor has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a child over the course of more than a year.

The *Montrose Daily Press* reports that 72-year-old Benjamin Garate, founder and former senior pastor of Calvary Chapel Montrose, was arrested October 21st following allegations of repeated sexual abuse between 2020 and 2021.

According to an arrest affidavit, the alleged victim told police that Garate abused her at his home and in his vehicle when she was in her early adolescence.

Investigators say Garate voluntarily spoke with police and admitted to some of the alleged conduct, but denied other accusations.

Calvary Chapel Montrose released a statement condemning sexual abuse and announcing that Garate had been removed from all pastoral and leadership responsibilities. The church says it is cooperating with law enforcement.

During a court hearing Friday, prosecutors argued that Garate poses a public safety risk, while his defense attorney requested his release without bail, citing his lack of criminal history and strong community ties.

Montrose County Judge Ryan Hess expressed what he called "grave concerns" about public safety and potential witness retaliation.

Hess set Garate's bond at 100-thousand dollars cash-only, with GPS monitoring required if he is released.

Garate's next court appearance is scheduled for November 5th.

Montrose police say their investigation is ongoing as detectives work to determine whether there are additional victims or witnesses.

Taking farmland out of production can impact wildfire mitigation

New research finds that farmland can help slow wildfires. And taking that land out of production to save water could come with an unexpected risk. Our Mountain West News Bureau's Kaleb Roedel reports.

Flower dyeing at the Mountain Harvest Festival

As part of the 25th annual Mountain Harvest Festival celebration last month in Paonia, several artists demoed their process. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano brings us an interview with North Fork Valley artist Kelly Moody, who showcased how to dye with locally sourced plants.

