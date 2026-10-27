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KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 27, 2026

By Audrey McCabe
Published October 27, 2026 at 6:37 AM MDT
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Grand Entry at the Annual Traditional Uncompahgre Pow Wow
Brody Wilson
Grand Entry at the Annual Traditional Uncompahgre Pow Wow

Montrose County focused on next year's budget

Montrose County Commissioners are spending the rest of this month on next year’s budget. KVNF’s Brody Wilson brings us the story.

Montrose Police Department searching for missing man

The Montrose Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Don Yoshihara, a missing, at-risk person. Yoshihara was least seen driving a gray GMC Sierra with Colorado plates on Friday, October 23rd, in the early hours of the morning on US-50 at South Hillcrest Drive. You can view more information here.

Inside the 2026 Uncompahgre Powwow

Native Americans from around the country came to celebrates their culture and heritage at the Montrose Event Center last weekend.

KVNF Regional Newscast
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Audrey McCabe
Audrey McCabe is KVNF’s Regional Newscast Host and Producer. Based in Montrose, she has a love for journalism and community, and a specific interest in misinformation in our society.
See stories by Audrey McCabe