KVNF Regional Newscast: October 27, 2026

Montrose County focused on next year's budget

Montrose County Commissioners are spending the rest of this month on next year’s budget. KVNF’s Brody Wilson brings us the story.

Montrose Police Department searching for missing man

The Montrose Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Don Yoshihara, a missing, at-risk person. Yoshihara was least seen driving a gray GMC Sierra with Colorado plates on Friday, October 23rd, in the early hours of the morning on US-50 at South Hillcrest Drive. You can view more information here.

Inside the 2026 Uncompahgre Powwow

Native Americans from around the country came to celebrates their culture and heritage at the Montrose Event Center last weekend.

