KVNF Regional Newscast: October 28, 2026

6000 Road in Montrose County closed indefinitely due to flooding

Recent heavy rains have led to the indefinite closure of part of 6000 Road in Montrose County.

Public Works Director Brandon Wallace explained the damage at Monday’s county commission work session, as well as the magnitude of rain the area has received, and what it means for the future.

Wallace also addressed significant flooding in parts of Montrose’s West End, and said that crews are working on evaluating the damage.

Colorado farmers and ranchers looking to hire extra help next year could qualify for up to five thousand dollars in state funding

The Colorado Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for its Agricultural Workforce Development Program, which reimburses agricultural businesses for up to half the cost of hiring an intern.

The funding can help cover wages, workers’ compensation insurance and other expenses.

The program is designed to help farmers and ranchers manage labor costs while giving the next generation of agricultural workers hands-on experience.

Businesses can apply for funding for up to three interns.

Applications are due Monday, November second, at five p.m.

For more information or to apply, visit ag.colorado.cov/awdp

Tina Peters' travel raises questions about parole

Recent stories about former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ travel outside of the state to discuss plans to challenge the midterm elections prompted Bente Birkeland with the Colorado Capitol News Alliance to ask if she has been following the rules of her parole.

The list of states authorizing the storage of carbon dioxide thousands of feet underground is growing

For our Mountain West News Bureau, Jinny Kim has more on new plans in Colorado (joining Wyoming and Arizona in our region

Miss Shirley brings story hour to Gunnison

Story time is a beloved experience for many young children. Libraries, schools, and other groups organize these events to promote early literacy with books being read aloud, songs, games, and other interactive activities. Once a year for the past five years, in the rural community of Gunnison a special story time is held on the campus of Western Colorado University. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano has more

