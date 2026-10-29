KVNF Regional Newscast: October 29, 2026

Body of missing Montrose man recovered in Gunnison

The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the body of 75-year-old Don Yoshihara of Montrose was recovered from Blue Mesa Reservoir on Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a vehicle that had been parked for several days near the Dillon Pinnacles area of Blue Mesa Reservoir that matched the description of a vehicle associated with Yoshihara.

The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office says it appreciates the efforts of Western State Search and Rescue, National Park Service and all personnel involved in the multi-day search and recovery operation.

Colorado Department of Transportation requests millions in federal emergency relief funding to repair highways damaged by last week's flooding in Southwest Colorado

CDOT estimates the storms caused 65 million dollars in damage to roads and is requesting an immediate release of 6.5 million dollars to begin repairs.

The state has already approved another 5 million dollars in emergency funding.

Heavy rainfall between October 22nd and 25th caused widespread flooding, road closures and significant structural damage.

On Red Mountain Pass, Highway 550 is open to alternating one-lane traffic as crews stabilize a washed-out embankment.

Highway 160 over Wolf Creek Pass has reopened, despite damage to a retaining wall and portions of the roadway.

And Highway 151 remains washed out in two locations, with CDOT planning a temporary access road for residents and emergency responders.

CDOT says the 65-million-dollar damage estimate is preliminary, and additional funding requests could follow as inspections continue.

Drivers can check current road conditions at COtrip.org .

Ouray County faces weighs cost of road repairs amid budget crisis

And down in Ouray, the county is also focused on the cost of repairs from the recent floods. Emergency Manager Glenn Boyd presented commissioners with difficult decisions regarding extensive repairs needed amid the county’s budget crisis

Staff stressed that with budgets "extremely tight,"the board will need to make hard decisions about which repairs to fund, and will likely "stockpile" reimbursement funds to cover future match obligations.

The meeting did get slightly testy during a discussion about pausing maintenance on County Road 12 beyond Cow Creek. Commissioner Padgett expressed her concern at a previous statement made by Commissioner Neese about vacating the road, which he flatly denied. The two agree that the county needs to maintain access to public lands.

The county must submit a list of all possible projects by mid-November.

League of Women Voters hosts presentations about state ballot measures

There are a record number of statewide measures on the ballot in Colorado in this year's midterm elections.

For voters, it’s a lot to digest — and decide on.

The League of Women Voters recently held a nonpartisan presentation about this year’s statewide ballot measures in Carbondale.

As Aspen Public Radio's Sarah Tory reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio, the organizers hoped it would give voters the information they need to make up their minds before the election.

The Paradise Theater is bringing Rocky Horror to the town of Paonia this weekend. KVNF's Brody Wilson has more