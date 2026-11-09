KVNF Regional Newscast: November 9, 2026

Boebert's fate hangs in the balance while most races across the state are called

Most election results across the state were confirmed by Friday, Congressman Jeff Hurd’s victory being one of them. Hurd won by a slimmer than expected margin over democratic challenger Dwayne Romero.

Across the state, Incumbent distinct 4 representative Lauren Boebert isn’t ready to concede her race against Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher. Boebert is losing by just over 3,000 votes, which gives a less than 1% lead for Laubacher. Boebert’s campaign says it’s “investigating some very unusual voting patterns.” The lawyer representing Boebert’s campaign has also said he expects the campaign to go to a recount, despite the current margin being lower than the margin that would require one.

All of the state ballot measures have been called.

The ones that passed:

Ban on trans athletes participating in school sports

Ban on Gender affirming surgery for minors

Graduated Tax structure

Increased K-12 funding

Increase fentanyl penalties

Life imprisonment for Human Trafficking of minors

Sporting goods sales tax revenue for conservation

The ones that failed:



Requirement for local law enforcement to coordinate with ICE

The right to purchase and sell natural gas

The right to hunt and fish

A voter signature and ID requirement for mail ballots

Plain language ballot questions

A change to the congressional redistricting process

Income tax cap that would have kept Colorado’s universal 4.4% tax



The City of Montrose charter amendment questions are the same as we reported on Friday. It's a yes on elections and term limits, and a no on council approval for hiring and firing the police chief and city clerk.

Federal LEAP program can help Coloradans with heating costs

It’s getting cold out, and heating bills aren’t always cheap. Montrose County Human Services is helping those struggling with the cost through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program, also known as LEAP. LEAP is a federally funded program that helps eligible households pay a portion of their winter heating costs. It provides financial assistance for various heating sources, with benefits varying based on household income and available funding.

For the 2026-2027 season, households with incomes at or below 60% of the state median income may qualify.

You can find out more information from Montrose County Human Services or online through peak.colorado.gov.

Ouray County recognized for outstanding organ donation rates

Recent Ouray County commission meetings have focused largely on the strain of the county’s budget deficit. But last month, County Coroner Glenn Boyd shared some unexpected good news.

At a recent coroner’s conference, Ouray County was one of just two counties in Colorado recognized for going above and beyond in organ donation.

“The coroner's office was one county out of two in the entire state that was recognized for what they call above and beyond for organ donation," he said. "This isn't just a coroner's office award. This is our citizens going above and beyond."

If you're interested in becoming a donor, you can sign up through the Donate Life Colorado Registry, the National Donate Life Registry, or when you visit your local DMV.

The future of nuclear reactor fuel

Scientists are trying to figure out how to re-use nuclear reactor fuel. This could help reduce nuclear waste as the industry expands. Our Mountain West News Bureau’s Hanna Merzbach brings us the story.

Destructive flooding impacts voting access for people on the Navajo Reservation

People on the Navajo Reservation had to make extra effort to vote this year.

The desert southwest where it’s located has been hit by repeated floods. Roads washed out, driving thousands of people from their homes.

But voters turned out, KSUT’s Adam Burke takes us to a voting site in Dennehotso, Arizona.