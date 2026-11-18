National politics has been moving toward more and more polarization for decades. More recently, the same has been true on the Western Slope, with local races increasingly following national political narratives, ideals, and identities.. This past summer on the Montrose City Council was an example of how stark political divides are causing friction in local government.

"Excuse me, Mr. Mayor. We are a home rule municipality," Montrose City Councilmember J. David Reed said at a council work session on June 15. Then he and Mayor Michael Badagliacco talked over each other: "That's irrelevant." "That is not irrelevant." "It is irrelevant."

They were arguing about who should write changes to the city charter, and their disagreements didn't let up all summer. In July, Reed called a late addition to a council agenda "an abusive process." In August, the mayor wanted the city manager and the city clerk out of a special meeting about the city's April election. "I object strongly," Reed said. By early September, four charter amendments were headed to the ballot over Reed's objections, City Manager Bill Bell and the council had agreed to part ways in what the city called a mutual separation, and Councilmember Dave Frank had resigned.

Montrose was experiencing a difficult and divisive period. Things were at a breaking point. Then, on Sept. 8, shortly after the separation of the City Manager, the mayor and Reed put out a joint statement called "Common Ground." It opens, "We have not always seen eye-to-eye."

KVNF aired a short feature about the statement on Nov. 2. This Local Motion is the long version, with the city's meeting recordings, the mayor's published writing, and a conversation with both men at KVNF's Studio M in Montrose on Oct. 22.

Reed calls the statement "a restructuring of how we disagree." The mayor said, "we have had a lot of great laughs since this happened."

They are still far apart on many issues. In KVNF's Studio M we discussed the role of partisanship in politics. Montrose council races are nonpartisan. On Sept. 1, Reed told the council that he once chaired the local Republican Party and is an unaffiliated voter now. "I do not want a Montrose where every municipal issue is eventually viewed through a red lens or a blue lens," he said. The mayor has made a different case in writing. "You cannot peel a person's values off and set them on a chair," he wrote in a column that also ran as a letter in the Montrose Mirror. He says the Republican Party backed him and two other candidates in April, and he calls that "freedom of association."

The first test of their newly unveiled "Common Ground" approach came quickly. After Frank resigned, Reed proposed a plan that opened the council's at-large seat to applicants from across the city, and he wanted all four members to agree on who got it. Ten people applied. On Nov. 2, Reed told the council, "we have a community to run, and we cannot run it when we are at each other's throats." Then he moved to appoint Cindee Williams.

All four members voted yes.

The next day, Montrose voters decided the four charter amendments. In Montrose County's unofficial count, last updated Nov. 13, they approved moving city elections from April to November and an eight-year lifetime limit on council service. They turned down two that would have given the council a say over hiring and firing the police chief and the city clerk.

The statement also says that after the election, the two will jointly ask the council to create a citizens' charter review commission. Through the council's Nov. 17 meeting, that request hadn't come before the council.

Reed said, "if we can do it here, why can't we do it at the state and national levels?" The mayor said, "It's all about our intent. When we intend to find division, we're going to find it. When we intend to find common ground, we can do it."

Related: KVNF on the cases against and for the charter amendments, and Local Motion LIVE on the council, from September.

