Calls Increase for Lauren Boebert to Resign, Be Investigated

Calls for newly elected Congressmember Lauren Boebert to resign are increasing across Colorado’s Third District. Reasons range from her role in the attempted overthrow of election results, to tweets like “Today is 1776” the morning of the insurrection, and sharing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s whereabouts while the Capitol was under siege. Retired marine combat veteran George Autobee from Pueblo co-chairs Rural Colorado United. He says Boebert, “must be held accountable for her betrayal of the citizens she claims to represent.” Even Boebert’s fellow members of Congress are fed up. Colorado Democrat Jason Crow tweeted she is “turning her back on her oath” adding, “calling yourself a patriot won’t change the fact that you’re undermining democracy.” South Carolina Republican Nancy Mace said on a recent GOP call that she’s disappointed the party is being led by QAnon conspiracy theorists. In turn, Boebert’s lashing out at critics and generating national headlines, in other words exactly what she promised on the campaign trail, points out The Denver Post. This week she objected to new U.S. Capitol security measures, refusing a bag search after setting off a metal detector. Twitter briefly locked Boebert’s account this week for rules violations. Now a petition from concerned constituents calling for an investigation into Boebert’s ties to white nationalist groups has quickly reached 1500 signatures with signups ticking up steadily. DU professor Floyd Ciruli writes Boebert will likely remain a controversial influence due to what he calls her, quote, “media talent for drama and conflict.”