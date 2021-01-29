Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 29, 2021

By 2 hours ago
  • Delta Libraries closed temporarily this week in response to a belligerent man refusing to wear a mask
  • Paonia Town Council renewed Corinne Ferguson's contract
  • Colorado West Land Trust announced conservation of ranch land near Black Canyon
  • Sabotage of Aspen gas lines continues to vex investigators
  • KGNU's Maeve Conran reports a proposal for what could be the state's largest fracking site is drawing community opposition in Boulder County, including high schoolers adding their voices to the chorus of protest

Members of Niwot High Environmental Club before testifying in front of Boulder County Commissioners, January 2020
Credit Maeve Conran / KGNU

  

Tags: 
KGNU
Maeve Conran
fracking
Oil & Gas
RMCR
Rocky Mountain Community Radio Coalition
Fossil Fuel Reporting Collaboration
Boulder County
Niwot
Youth Protests
student protest
Climate Change
aspen
Xcel Energy
Sabotage
natural gas
Colorado West Land Trust
Black Canyon
Conservation
Paonia Town Council
Corinne Ferguson
Delta County Libraries
Anti-Maskers
COVID-19
Public Safety
Hotchkiss
Niwot High School Environment Club

Related Content

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 28, 2021

By Jan 28, 2021
Courtesy of Wilderness Workshop

  • Delta County Hospital vaccinating adults over 70, Delta County Health accepting pre-registrations 
  • CU Boulder computational biologist Daniel Larremore speaks to KVNF about the new study published in Science this week that finds prioritizing older adults when distributing COVID vaccines would save substantially more lives
  • KDNK's Amy Hadden Marsh talks to stakeholders who have supported the CORE Act about what's next

  