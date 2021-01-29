KVNF Regional Newscast: January 29, 2021

- Delta Libraries closed temporarily this week in response to a belligerent man refusing to wear a mask
- Paonia Town Council renewed Corinne Ferguson's contract
- Colorado West Land Trust announced conservation of ranch land near Black Canyon
- Sabotage of Aspen gas lines continues to vex investigators
- KGNU's Maeve Conran reports a proposal for what could be the state's largest fracking site is drawing community opposition in Boulder County, including high schoolers adding their voices to the chorus of protest