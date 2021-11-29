Public Safety

-
Delta Libraries closed temporarily this week in response to a belligerent man refusing to wear a maskPaonia Town Council renewed Corinne Ferguson's…
-
Lake City voters approve OHVs on town roadsWinter storm increases avalanche conditionsPublic safety officials brief lawmakers on state trooper numbersNew…
-
The city of Montrose is going to create its own regional dispatch center with an estimated price tag of $1.8 million. The decision comes after months of…
-
Deaths in the U.S. from lightning strikes are up in 2015, compared with recent years. A convertible won't save you. Get inside at the first rumble of thunder, and stay away from plugged-in appliances.
-
An independent monitor's report on the Denver Police Department's use of body-worn cameras found that during a six-month trial run, just one in four use-of-force incidents was actually recorded.
-
Administrators are trying new recruiting tactics and offering bonuses to make up for the shortfall. But for now, open shifts in some states have to be covered with mandatory overtime.
-
At last week’s Paonia Town Council meeting, representatives from Union Pacific Railroad announced that they want to close three railroad crossings in the…
-
A few years ago, an 8,000 gallon gas tanker clipped a curb and tipped over in near Delta, spilling gasoline. Now, Delta County is more able to respond to…