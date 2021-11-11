Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: November 11, 2021

By 42 minutes ago
  • Forest Service extends deadline to file comments on draft forest plan for GMUG to 11/26
  • Natural gas bills in Colorado could go up as much as 50% this winter
  • KP Kauffman agrees to pay COGCC $800k fine over 5 years, clean up spills
  • Chalkbeat Colorado reporter highlights re-elected Montrose School Board member Sarah Fishering
  • Jessica Beller from MCSD talks about how the district uses federal ESSER funds to support in-person learning, and spokesman Matt Jenkins speculates on the local impact of broadband funds in the bipartisan infrastructure package approved by Congress

Credit Courtesy of Montrose School District

Tags: 
Montrose School District
Montrose County
Dr. Jessica Beller
Matt Jenkins
Federal Funds
Education
school funding
ESSER
In-Person Learning
Broadband
Rural broadband
Infrastructure
Congress
Chalkbeat Colorado
Sarah Fishering
Montrose School Board
KP Kauffman
Oil Spills
COGCC
Remediation
natural gas
Heating Bills
Colorado PUC
US Forest Service
GMUG
GMUG National Forests
Public Comments
Draft Forest Plan
Outer Range
Outdoor Education
COVID-19
School Safety

Related Content

KVNF Regional Newscast: November 10, 2021

By Nov 10, 2021

  • Colorado reinstates crisis standards of care, now all adults can get boosters once sufficient time passes
  • Wal-Mart in Montrose closed temporarily due to COVID
  • Hundreds of unvaccinated MCSD employees have to test weekly
  • Mesa County schools stop requiring COVID testing after exposure
  • Mesa County clerk Tina Peters in more trouble
  • Kebler Pass closes for winter
  • Chalkbeat Colorado reporter Ann Schimke on new department of early childhood