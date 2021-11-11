KVNF Regional Newscast: November 11, 2021

- Forest Service extends deadline to file comments on draft forest plan for GMUG to 11/26
- Natural gas bills in Colorado could go up as much as 50% this winter
- KP Kauffman agrees to pay COGCC $800k fine over 5 years, clean up spills
- Chalkbeat Colorado reporter highlights re-elected Montrose School Board member Sarah Fishering
- Jessica Beller from MCSD talks about how the district uses federal ESSER funds to support in-person learning, and spokesman Matt Jenkins speculates on the local impact of broadband funds in the bipartisan infrastructure package approved by Congress