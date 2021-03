After a full year of social distancing and facing social isolation Western Slope organizations are getting even more creative with their offerings for local Seniors. KVNF's Kori Stanton talks with Carrie Bauer, Bereavement & Youth Coordinator at HopeWest, Linda McCone, Program Manager at North Fork Senior Connections, local native and Paonia resident Lynne Bear, and Meg Nagel, Coordinator for the Senior Companion Program at Region 10.

