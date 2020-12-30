Related Program: 
Local Motion: Wildish podcast, parts 5 & 6

On this week’s show we have highlights from the 5th and 6th episodes of Wildish, a new podcast from High Country News.  Host Anna Coburn learns about federal mustang management in the not so wild West, introducing us to wildlife managers, landowners and wild horse advocates. Her guests provide various perspectives on how to work together to manage wild horse and burro populations.  Listen in to learn about a prison program where inmates train wild burros for adoption, and to meet a Montana couple who adopted a wild horse. 

