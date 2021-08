Tedeschi Trucks Band Featuring Trey Anastasio / Layla Revisited (Live At Lockn') / Fantasy: Two discs, 14 tracks; all Eric Clapton/Derek and the Dominos classics performed at LOCKN' Festival in August 2019 with the 14 member band, including Trey Anastasio, Doyle Bramhall, Gabe Dixon and more playing their hearts out...The "Thorn Tree In The Garden" stripped down Derek Trucks & Susan Tedeschi duo is quite beautiful...The BackStory is pretty interesting too...