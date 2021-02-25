Talkin Music: Kaleena Zanders

LA singer-songwriter Kaleena Zanders talks with Kori Stanton about how the pandemic has given her time to focus on writing and recording her own music. This vocal powerhouse has been featured on many tracks and collaborations and plans to release her own EP later this year.

Check out her music and videos on her YouTube and mark your calendar for Kaleena and Friends on Insomniac TV on March 31st. This 'Talkin Music' features: Reload, Remedy, Set Me Off, War For Love, and an unreleased song called On Paper.