-
This week's Local Motion features reporter Laura Palmisano's unfiltered conversations with Republican State Senator Don Coram and Democratic State Senator…
-
This week on Local Motion, news director Gavin Dahl speaks with two Republicans about the 2020 Election, the Special Session, and COVID-19. Next week,…
-
This episode of Local Motion features the Club 20 debate between the candidates in Senate District 6: Republican incumbent Don Coram and Democratic…
-
Republican Don Coram leads hemp group in Montrose CountyOutdoor Trade show coming to DenverSteamboat Springs Democrat announces bid for Tipton's seatZinke…
-
State senator Don Coram leads hemp industry in Montrose CountyNew hemp processing facility under construction in NuclaPeekaboo Fire west of Craig up to…
-
The economic downturn in the fossil fuel industry is not only affecting profits and jobs; it’s also impacting funding for state projects.In Colorado, if a…
-
DMEA selects first three areas to try out fiber-optic internetDelta County Assessor’s office uses aerial photography Voter ID bill sponsored by…
-
El Niño may have peaked, bringing drier weatherDistrict judge denies Montrose County’s appeal for lawyer’s feesColorado Rep. Don Coram talks about…
-
Proposed bill could allow Colorado to sue feds over Gold King Mine spill damage claimsInvestigation: Montrose traffic stop shooting ruled suicideMontrose…
-
Three laws sponsored by Western Slope legislators go into effect this week. The first one creates a grant program to help communities fight invasive…