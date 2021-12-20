© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 20, 2021

Published December 20, 2021 at 8:12 AM MST
white_mesa_mill.jpg
Bruce Gordon
/
Ecoflight
The White Mesa uranium mill in Southeastern Utah.
  • As CDOT concludes work on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon, attention shifts to the occluded Colorado River
  • Highway 92 bridge construction work will break for the holidays on Thursday afternoon, meanwhile expect alternating lanes from 7am to 5pm
  • Two Delta County schools were listed as COVID outbreak sites last week, as CDPHE changed criteria for that determination
  • What happens to COVID testing for students during the holiday break? Gavin Dahl learns more from the Montrose School District's Matt Jenkins
  • KZMU's Justin Higginbottom speaks to a tribal attorney, who fought for the EPA's ruling that the White Mesa uranium mill in Southeastern Utah can no longer accept radioactive waste from Superfund sites, about the mill's future

Tags

KVNF Regional NewscastCDOTGlenwood CanyonColorado RivercdpheDelta County School DistrictMontrose County School DistrictMatt JenkinsCOVID-19KZMUJustin HigginbottomEPAwhite mesa
