KVNF Regional Newscast: December 20, 2021
- As CDOT concludes work on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon, attention shifts to the occluded Colorado River
- Highway 92 bridge construction work will break for the holidays on Thursday afternoon, meanwhile expect alternating lanes from 7am to 5pm
- Two Delta County schools were listed as COVID outbreak sites last week, as CDPHE changed criteria for that determination
- What happens to COVID testing for students during the holiday break? Gavin Dahl learns more from the Montrose School District's Matt Jenkins
- KZMU's Justin Higginbottom speaks to a tribal attorney, who fought for the EPA's ruling that the White Mesa uranium mill in Southeastern Utah can no longer accept radioactive waste from Superfund sites, about the mill's future