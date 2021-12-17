KVNF Regional Newscast: December 17, 2021
- Dennis Anderson, publisher of Montrose Press & Delta County Independent, followed up on his column criticizing Lauren Boebert with confirmation that Montrose Republican State Senator Don Coram does plan to run for Congress in 2022
- U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet call for a change to the filibuster to protect voting rights
- Colorado's transitional housing for Afghan refugees is now open, with resettlement agencies providing case management
- The state's COVID-19 vaccine bus will be in Delta on Sunday, Dec. 19 and Monday, Dec. 20 from 9am-4pm providing 1st or 2nd shots, boosters, pediatric doses, and flu shots
- The south rim road at Black Canyon National Park is now closed to vehicles past the visitor center in favor of snowshoeing
- Kate Redmond reports on Paonia trustees debating a housing assessment grant, which they declined to pursue
- Jeff Thompson and Paige Smith were seated as new Paonia trustees at this week's meeting
- Montrose School District's Outer Range program manager Keely Vaughan recaps their ribbon cutting event last week