kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 17, 2021

Published December 17, 2021 at 8:23 AM MST
OuterRange.jpeg
Montrose School District
Yurts and tipis at the Outer Range campus were illuminated on December 9, 2021
  • Dennis Anderson, publisher of Montrose Press & Delta County Independent, followed up on his column criticizing Lauren Boebert with confirmation that Montrose Republican State Senator Don Coram does plan to run for Congress in 2022
  • U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet call for a change to the filibuster to protect voting rights
  • Colorado's transitional housing for Afghan refugees is now open, with resettlement agencies providing case management
  • The state's COVID-19 vaccine bus will be in Delta on Sunday, Dec. 19 and Monday, Dec. 20 from 9am-4pm providing 1st or 2nd shots, boosters, pediatric doses, and flu shots
  • The south rim road at Black Canyon National Park is now closed to vehicles past the visitor center in favor of snowshoeing
  • Kate Redmond reports on Paonia trustees debating a housing assessment grant, which they declined to pursue
  • Jeff Thompson and Paige Smith were seated as new Paonia trustees at this week's meeting
  • Montrose School District's Outer Range program manager Keely Vaughan recaps their ribbon cutting event last week

KVNF Regional NewscastDennis AndersonLauren BoebertDon CoramJohn HickenlooperVoting RightsCOVID-19Black Canyon National ParkKate RedmondPaonia Town Board of TrusteesMontrose County School DistrictOuter RangeKeely Vaughan
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
See stories by Kate Redmond
