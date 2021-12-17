KVNF Regional Newscast: December 17, 2021

Federal law enforcement arrested a Telluride man over the weekend for his alleged involvement in the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol. Plus, bridge work on highway 92 over the Gunnison River near Delta is underway. CDOT’s senior historian tells KVNF the bridge adoption we reported on back in May is happening after all, with the City of Delta and Montrose County taking the historic trusses from the old bridge.

