© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 12, 2022

Published January 12, 2022 at 11:36 AM MST
GareyMartinez.JPG
Laura Palmisano
/
  • Lance Ferguson leads effort to deliver donations to survivors of Marshall Fire in Boulder County
  • Colorado chapter of Sierra Club threatened with suspension by national HQ
  • Environmentalists concerned about oil running through Colorado on trains from Utah, headed to the Gulf Coast
  • Durango School District acquires electric school bus, first of its kind implemented in Colorado
  • KVNF's Laura Palmisano speaks to Garey Martinez about Shepherd's Hand purchasing its building in downtown Montrose

Tags

KVNF Regional NewscastfireBoulder CountySierra ClubDurangoelectric vehiclesShepherd's CenterShepherd's HandGarey MartinezLaura Palmisano
Stay Connected
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
See stories by Kate Redmond
Related Content
  • Patterson Inn.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: January 11, 2022
    Kate Redmond
    ,
    Colorado cannabis consumers may soon have a public place where they can safely and legally imbibe. Kate Redmond speaks to Denver hotelier Chris Chiari to learn more. Plus, Governor Jared Polis is asking lawmakers to boost the state budget by an extra five hundred million dollars to address some urgent issues, including raising the state’s firefighting budget.