Paonia held a public hearing on the 2022 draft budget and is now moving closer to completion. Plus, Durango is hoping to ease its housing crunch by purchasing a hotel and converting it into apartment units. If successful, it would be the city's largest affordable housing project ever.
KVNF Regional Newscast 11/26/21
Sunset Mesa Funeral Home trial moves from Denver to Grand JunctionJury deliberations underway for trial of Mark Redwine in DurangoCity of Montrose…
Raste Stevie has been an evangelist for reggae music on the Western Slope for many decades, including a long stint as a DJ at KOTO in Telluride and 25…
Gov. Polis amends, extends mask mandateLawmakers send $34B budget to GovernorGov. Polis signed 19 bills last week39-year old woman killed by bear near…
Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association turns on water for canalsThough Governor relaxed statewide mask mandate for counties in level green, masks are…
This week, KVNF's Gavin Dahl asked two Democrats, Representative Barbara McLachlan who lives in Durango, and Ian Silverii the executive director of…
Durango musician Cody Tinnin talks with KVNF about his upcoming solo album "Perennial" and shares several unreleased songs on this Talkin Music. Tinnin is…
Durango based funk/rock/hip hop/pop band Elder Grown talks with KVNF about writing new music and the summer music scene in Durango, CO. The band's…
Western Slope Resources ReportingDurango group wants to lower solar costs by eliminating installation feesConservationists buy famous Fisher's Peak…