KVNF Regional Newscast: February 28, 2022

Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
The BLM wants to expand protections around Chaco Canyon in New Mexico, and that means increased restrictions on oil and gas. The agency held the first public meetings about its proposals this week. Lucas Brady Woods from KSJD reports. Tomorrow, the Montrose Pavilion will host rock stars of agriculture at an all-day event bringing together leaders in regenerative farming and soil health. Kate Redmond speaks with two organizers.