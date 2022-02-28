KVNF Regional Newscast: February 28, 2022

The BLM wants to expand protections around Chaco Canyon in New Mexico, and that means increased restrictions on oil and gas. The agency held the first public meetings about its proposals this week. Lucas Brady Woods from KSJD reports. Tomorrow, the Montrose Pavilion will host rock stars of agriculture at an all-day event bringing together leaders in regenerative farming and soil health. Kate Redmond speaks with two organizers.

Listen • 8:10