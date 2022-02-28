© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 28, 2022

Published February 28, 2022 at 8:25 AM MST
CIT-GavinDahlKVNF.jpg
Gavin Dahl
/
KVNF
Center for Mental Health social worker Whitney Silva participates in a training exercise on February 25, 2022 led by retired Arapahoe County sheriff deputy Amir Stephen and Grand Junction police officer Isaac Gallegos, featuring professional actor Kevin Lowry.
  • Two dozen headliners perform for a virtual benefit concert benefitting Marshall Fire victims tonight at 7
  • Sen. Michael Bennet estimates 3.7M children will be plunged back into poverty due to Child Tax Credit expiration
  • Ridgway's water supply in good shape, even with projected growth
  • Alex Hager reports opposition is growing to proposed diversion carrying water out of San Luis Vally to Front Range
  • Gavin Dahl reports from Crisis Intervention Training in Delta, attended by Delta PD, Montrose PD, DCSO, MCSO and Center for Mental Health staffers

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast Boulder CountyMarshall FireNathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsJared PolisMichael BennetChild Tax CreditRidgwayWaterSan Luis ValleyAlex HagerCrisis Intervention TrainingCenter for Mental HealthMontrose PoliceDelta Police DepartmentMontrose County SheriffDelta County Sheriff's Office
