Marshall Fire

    A proposed diversion to carry water out of the San Luis Valley and into Douglas County is drawing opposition from farmers, environmentalists, and politicians like U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper. If approved, it would transfer over 20,000 acre feet per year of groundwater from underneath Great Sand Dunes National Park and Baca National Wildlife Refuge to the Front Range. Plus, last week in Delta 20 members of local law enforcement joined staffers from the nonprofit Center for Mental Health, to participate in Crisis Intervention Training. Retired sergeant Jeff Santelli and his coaches wrapped up week-long sessions with role-playing scenarios to give participants practice handling crisis situations. Gavin Dahl reports.
