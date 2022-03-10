© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 10, 2022

Published March 10, 2022 at 8:13 AM MST
Gavin Dahl
KVNF
Scott Yates speaks to KVNF News via Zoom on March 9, 2022.
  • Grand Jury returns 10 criminal counts against Republican Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, and 6 counts against Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley, they spent the night in jail and now face decades in jail
  • On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed the bipartisan Postal Service Reform Act to eliminate retiree health care pre-funding, maintain six day a week delivery, and improve transparency
  • Kate Redmond reports a new study shows Colorado food assistance recipients have to pay back money far more often than in other states
  • Democrat Scott Yates is the next candidate for CD3 featured in our series, he speaks to Gavin Dahl

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast Tina PetersMesa County ClerkColorado Republican PartyUSPSU.S. Postal ServiceSNAP benefitsColorado Center on Law and PolicyLyz Riley SandersCD3Third Congressional District2022 ElectionLauren Boebert
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
